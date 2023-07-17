EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile is facing criminal charges after police said he shot himself in the leg on Sunday with a stolen gun.

Officials said the juvenile was in a home on Hughes Street with other minors when he accidentally shot himself. He is expected to survive.

Police have not specified the juvenile’s age. The .40 caliber gun was stolen in 2011 out of North Carolina, according to officials.

He is facing charges of illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He has been released to a guardian.