EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police are asking the public for their help to identify a burglary suspect, according to authorities.

The East Haven Police Department released surveillance footage on Wednesday night, which showed a male suspect burglarizing Pho Zaaap restaurant on 913 Foxon Road.

Police said the burglary occurred on April 10.

If you have any information on the investigation, or the identity of the suspect, you are ask to contact Det. Jom Trinh at jtrinh@easthavenpolice.com