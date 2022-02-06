East Haven Police continue to search for missing man

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven Police continue to search for Hans “Junior” Esposito who was first reported missing Jan. 28.

Esposito drives a tan 2001 Nissan Frontier truck with a Connecticut license plate reading “AL91374”, according to police. His truck has a tool box in the bed and has an “I love my boxer” decal on it.

This is Esposito’s truck, which has not yet been located.

Police describe Esposito as 5’11”, 190 pounds, with hazel brown eyes. They do not know his last known clothing description. He is known to also frequent New Haven and West Haven, but has not reached out to any loved ones for several days.

If there is any information known about Esposito’s whereabouts, police can be reached at 203-468-3820.