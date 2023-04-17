EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a “major development” in a nearly 48-year-old cold case, according to the East Haven Police Department.

Investigators scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference on Monday to reveal new developments in the August 1975 homicide, where a female was found bound, gagged and wrapped in a tarp on Frontage Road.

Last June, crews exhumed a body from the State Street Cemetery in Hamden, thinking that it was the victim, known only as ‘Jane Doe,’ but it turned out to be a man’s remains.

