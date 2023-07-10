East Haven police are increasing patrols after a recent uptick in violent crime, including the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old earlier this year.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police are increasing patrols after a recent uptick in violent crime, including the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old earlier this year.

East Haven Deputy Police Chief Patrick Tracy said in a statement that he can’t give specifics on their tactical approach but said there will be extra police officers across town.

Tracy said overall, crime is trending downward this year but there has been a recent rash of violent crime.

In May, police said a 15-year-old from North Branford was stabbed and killed outside Tuttle Elementary School.

Last month police responded to three separate shootings, two on Main Street and one on Hughes Street.

From January to June of this year, police received 51 complaints about stolen cars. That’s 10 more than the same time period in 2022. Tracy said it appears as though juvenile offenders are involved in the majority of recent stolen car complaints.

Tracy said that there was one carjacking involving a firearm in June. The vehicle has been recovered and the case remains under investigation.

There was also an attempted home invasion involving a firearm that led to several felony arrests. Police have seized four firearms to date, authorities said.

Tracy said there is usually an uptick in criminal activity during the warmer months.

The cost of extra patrols will be covered by the East Haven Police Department or grant funding.

East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora said in a statement that additional law enforcement will deter potential criminal activities and increase response times.

“This is the town I was born and raised my family in, and I will go to any measures to make sure our residents feel safe and comfortable doing the same,” Carfora said.

Neighbors are in favor of more police.

“Their job is to protect us and most of them do that,” said Carly Gargano, who moved to East Haven two months ago. “I think more eyes on the road, in general, is good for us.”

Neighbors around Tuttle Elementary haven’t forgotten the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old in the school’s courtyard. The school is a popular place for kids to hang out. Vincent Borzillo, a parent of six, said an increased police presence is a good thing.

“I’ve definitely have noticed a presence which is good because we need that,” he said. “It kind of helps keep some of the kids in check and the crime in check, hopefully.”

Police and Mayor Carfora said they’re committed to keeping the public safe.

Borzillo plans to prepare his kids in case anything happens.

“I have to teach my kids, situational awareness, like you always have to be aware of your surroundings,” he said. “If something doesn’t seem right, then just get away. Just call mommy or call daddy, just run away from the situation.”