EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened on Tuesday night near Main Street and Kimberly Avenue, authorities said.

Police said a physical altercation took place in the back parking lot of 493 Main Street between two groups of people. After the groups dispersed, one group entered a white sean and fired several shots at the other before they fled westbound on Main Street.

East Haven police are asking the public to review their surveillance footage and to look for a white sedan heading west on Main Street.

According to police, there have been no reports of victims as a result of the incident.

Police said further information will be released when it becomes available.