East Haven Police report increase in package thefts; urge residents to take precautions

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re tackling your holiday shopping online this year, you’re being urged to take steps to keep those deliveries and presents safe.

In East Haven, police said they’ve seen an increase in the number of package thefts. Just last week, a woman was caught on home surveillance video stealing packages from several houses in the area of Edward Street. East Haven Police told News 8 they’re working to figure out who this woman is.





“We got a ton of names, so the officer that’s investigating it is following up on each and every one of those messages,” said Captain Joseph Murgo, of the East Haven Police Department. “We encourage people to continue with the messages because it only helps us.”

As their investigation into these thefts continues, Captain Murgo is reminding everyone to be extra careful and take precautions to deter thieves.

“Get creative!” explained Captain Murgo. “Try to outsmart these package thieves because it’s easy to get picked-off when your package is in the front of the house.”

He recommends you:

Include special delivery instructions

Have packages delivered to an alternate address, such as a family member’s house or work

Track all purchases

Request a signature

“Things like that will really cut down thefts,” said Captain Murgo. “Thieves will take the path of least resistance, so if you don’t give them anything to go on, you don’t show them your routine or how you purchase things, they’ll simply move on to someone else.”

East Haven Police will also be increasing patrols in-and-around residential neighborhoods in an effort to stop thefts. If you see any suspicious behavior in your East Haven neighborhood, report it to police by calling (203) 468-3820.