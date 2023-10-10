EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for suspects they say attempted to steal a purse from a woman Monday night at a ShopRite, according to East Haven police.

Police responded to a call from a woman who said she had been involved in an attempted purse snatching at around 7:36 p.m. at the ShopRite located at 745 Foxon Rd.

Once police arrived on the scene, they learned that a red or maroon Kia Sportage with Connecticut tags had been circling the parking lot and was seen pulling up tightly alongside the woman as she was walking her carriage.

The woman told police she saw a Black man stick his arm out of the rear passenger side window and try to grab her purse in the shopping cart. The man was described as wearing a light blue hoodie.

The driver of the Kia, who was identified as a woman, then attempted to drive off with the purse, however, because the purse was strapped into the child seat belt in the carriage, the suspects were unable to remove the purse. They ended up briefly dragging the cart through the parking lot.

Police said the Kia ultimately fled westbound on Route 80.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call the East Haven Police Department at (203) 468-3820.