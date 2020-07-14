East Haven police searching for 27-year-old woman missing for two weeks

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are asking the public for help finding a missing East Haven woman who was last seen about two weeks ago.

Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoco is a 27-year-old Hispanic female, 5’2” tall, with black hair and dark brown eyes. It is unknown what Lizzbeth was last wearing.

Lizzbeth’s family told police she either went missing on the night of June 30 or early July 1.

Her 7-year-old daughter woke up to find Lizzbeth was not home, police said. She called Lizzbeth’s husband while he was at work, who then came to their home on St. Andrews Avenue to find the daughter home alone and Lizzbeth missing, according to police.

Lizzbeth’s husband said most of her personal belongings were left behind.

Her father, sister, and husband reported Lizzabeth missing on July 3.

Police said investigators are treating this investigation as suspicious and believe foul play is a factor.

East Haven Police is investigating this case with Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division, the FBI, and the New Haven States Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding Lizzbeth’s whereabouts is asked to contact Captain Joseph Murgo at 203-468-3824.