East Haven police sergeant surprises kid with bike

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A police sergeant in East Haven is being praised on social media for his kind heart.

On Thursday, the department posted about Sergeant Joe Mulhern’s good deed.

The post said Mulhern noticed that his young friend, Shawn, was hanging out with his friends who were biking but that he didn’t have one of his own.

Officers said he got a bike from his shed and took it over to Zane’s Cycles for a free tune up and then gave it to Shawn on Wednesday.

“Stay safe out there Shawn and enjoy your new wheels,” the post read in part. “Thank you Sergeant Mulhern for looking out for East Haven’s youth!”