EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s not Santa’s sleigh, but one East Haven bus is filled with love thanks to a special driver behind the wheel.

When it comes to Christmas, there’s nothing like a beautiful tree and a bit of music to go along with it, but here at East Haven High School, the approach is let’s just say a little different.

One East Haven bus is adorned with 95 ornaments. Each one is personalized with the name of the student transported by driver Tiffany Onofrio.

“Christmas is my favorite holiday, but this is my gift to everyone of my students,” Onofrio said.

It’s her caravan of good cheer you might say, specifically outfitted for a group of students ages 18 to 22. They’re all part of the Transition Academy at East Haven High School

“Our students go to job site Monday through Thursday for the transition program, and she goes out of her way, not only our students, but students in the elementary school feel special,” said Special Education Teacher Krissy Adanti-Pedersen.

The ornaments hang from the ceiling of the bus sparkling with light. This has been going on for seven years and the feedback from students has been positive.

“Tiffany did an amazing job on the bus. It feels like I’m walking through a winter wonderland. I love it,” said student Jon Aucapina. “She just embraces the kids. It sets the tone for us in our program to have a great day at the work site… and she just looks out for everybody.”

And she does it with one purpose in mind.

“Bringing joy and holiday spirit to everyone, so no one feels lift out.”

Each student will also receive a handcrafted gesture of love with their name on it at the end of the day.