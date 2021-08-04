East Haven ShopRite evacuated following report of a bomb threat

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — ShopRite in East Haven was evacuated Wednesday following a report of a bomb threat, according to East Haven Police.

Police are on scene at 745 Foxon Road. Police said ShopRite and surrounding businesses are in the process of evacuating their buildings and outside agencies have been called to the scene to assist.

Police said there is no indication that the threat is credible at this time but they are taking every precaution to make sure the area is safe.

The incident is active and ongoing. Police are asking everyone to avoid the area so officers can conduct a safety sweep of the area.