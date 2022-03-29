EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager from East Haven was charged with assault of an elderly person among other charges following an incident that occurred earlier this month.

On the morning of March 19, officers were dispatched to a home on Kimberly Avenue for a report of an unwanted person at the residence. Upon arrival, they found the homeowner actively fighting another person, who police later identified as Jack Rivadeneira, 19, of East Haven.

Police determined Rivadeneira did not live at the residence.

According to police, the homeowner said he was woken up by Rivadeneira banging on the front door of the home. Rivadeneira is accused of breaking through the door and running through the residence, causing damage to valuables. This, the homeowner said, led him to hold Rivadeneira down until police arrived.

Rivadeneira later allegedly told police he thought his friend was inside the home and was trying to help her, but police said no such friend was there, and it was only occupied by two people.

The teen was placed under arrest and charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, assault of an elderly person in the third degree and disorderly conduct.

Rivadeneira was held on a $50,000 bond and faced a judge on March 21 in New Haven.