East Haven town pool closes after safety concerns like mold, rust

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora shut down the town pool after a number of safety concerns seen during a walkthrough with the health department on Monday.

“This whole structure is practically rotting out from the inside out,” said Carfora.

News 8 spoke with the Director of the East Shore Health Department who said the pool was functioning properly but the infrastructure itself is rotting and rusting away.

Rotting wood at East Haven town pool

“What has happened is over the years some of the systems are getting old to the point where it’s not just a simple repair,” said Michael Pascucilla, Director of the East Shore Health Department.

Pascucilla added that the walkthrough also revealed a broken water and heating system.

According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, within the Public Health Code, there is a minimum standard for pools to remain open. One of the standards is the need for a working heating system.

Rusted circuit panel board

The Public Health Code also demands residents need to be able to shower before they enter the public pool. The town pool building had no working hot water system in addition to a broken heating system.

The moisture and the mold seen throughout the pool, locker rooms, and benches were also deciding factors for the closure.

Mold and rust seen in the locker room

“I had to take action,” Carfora said. “I couldn’t live with myself God forbid if someone got hurt or killed.”

It’s unclear if the town pool will re-open. Carfora told News 8 he is working with a team of advisers to evaluate if the pool is salvageable.