EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven woman celebrated her 106th birthday on Thursday.

Anna Diglio is a resident of Whispering Pines Rehabilitation Nursing Center in East Haven. The facility held a party for Diglio to celebrate the big day. Her family and friends were all in attendance.

We’re told her favorite game is Bingo.

Happy birthday from all of us at News 8!