EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 69-year-old East Haven woman who will appear on the upcoming “Bachelor” spinoff “The Golden Bachelor” is paying it forward.

Peggy Dercole is a three-year breast cancer survivor, according to an Instagram post she made on Wednesday. The dental hygienist has made it a tradition of helping women who are living with the diagnosis.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and so each year in October I like to uplift the women dealing with breast cancer by giving them a special little bag of HOPE,” she wrote. “This year my project is a pair of breast cancer awareness socks because my feet got cold during chemo.”

The care packages also include an inspirational keychain and a bracelet. Each package is wrapped in a pink Breast Cancer Awareness bag.

She planned to drop them off Thursday when she went in for her own screening at the Smilow Cancer Hospital.

“If it brings a smile to these women’s faces when they receive their bag then my heart is full,” she wrote. “I pray every day the researchers will continue to find cures not only for breast cancer but for all cancers. May God Bless. 🙏”

Dercole is among the women who will date 72-year-old Gerry Turner during “The Golden Bachelor.” Each contestant on the spinoff is at least 60 years old.

Dercole was debuted in a casting announcement video (set to Cher’s “Believe” and featuring a supercut of the women gushing about pickleball) smiling and laughing on a couch while wearing a feathered black dress.

“The Golden Bachelor” will premier on Sept. 28 on ABC.