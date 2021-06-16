East mountain neighborhood association reacts to racist letter sent to new resident

Waterbury, Conn. (WTNH) — Neighbors are standing up for a new neighbor after she received a hateful and racist letter in the mail about her family.

The mediator at a meeting Wednesday night said, “I mean we all work together doesn’t make a difference and For somebody to sit there and do a letter like this basically is just cowardly.”

Neighbors said they wanted nothing but to welcome Tashia Autry and her family into the neighborhood.

A few spoke out during the question Leitrim of the evening.

One person said, “I’m angry about it. I’m very angry.”

RELATED: ‘This is not okay’: Waterbury mother says family received racist letter when moving into city neighborhood

Another said, “it broke my heart to be honest with you that somebody had to do that he’s a coward and won’t even get up there and say I did that.”

“Whoever wrote that letter is obnoxious and out of place,” another resident continued.

Tashia received a letter two weeks ago from someone who was upset because she reportedly had music playing too loud.

Tashia said, “where do I come from? how do you know where I came from? did you just assume because of my color?”

That person continued writing things like “…please leave your ghetto ways on the other side of town” and “Nobody wants to hear your music blasting from your car radios while you sit in your car smoking drugs.”

Several neighbors were appalled and apologized to her and her family for this persons ignorance.

Tashia, was not at the meeting.

Nicole Kendall, a neighbor said, “We have such a wide affiliation diversity in East mountain and that’s one of the things that’s so great about Waterbury is the diversity and the culture.”

“If someone’s been disrupted they don’t deserve that kind of letter you just have to do it in the proper manner and I think that letter was in justified and the way it was written,” Alderman George Noujaim said.

Another anonymous letter was also sent to Alderman Noujaim who spoke out on the issue when it happened.

He said he was disgusted and wants this person to be held accountable.

If you know who wrote this letter, you are urged to call Waterbury police.