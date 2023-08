NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Thousands of runners are getting ready to lace up their shoes for the annual Faxon Law New Haven Road Race.

And waiting for them at the finish line? East Rock Brewing Company’s new Jogger Lager! The new lager is specifically released for the big day, and News 8 got a first look at it.

A portion of the sales will go to the race and local causes the event supports. News 8 is a proud media sponsor of the event, which is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 4