‘Eat New Haven’ is new virtual push to support local eateries

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — They’re putting the word “resilience” in restaurants; it’s called Eat New Haven, a new push in the Elm City to remind folks to support their local eateries.

“Restaurants are absolutely 100% vital to the fabric of the city,” said Kathleen Krolak, from the Office of Business Development for the City of New Haven. “It is a job sector, an employment sector, so it’s absolutely integral to the success of our overall economic development.”

The new website is a landing page for Elm City Dining. You can sort by the type of food you’re craving, or order online. You can even order gift cards from virtually any New Haven restaurant.

Obviously, right now restaurants are missing out on outdoor dining, but they’re also missing out on catering for holiday parties. So they really are looking for some extra help to make up for that lost income.

Attilio Marini, from Cast Iron Chef, said, “Usually, we use that money to get through January and February so without having that extra income from the holiday season. It’s gonna be very stressful and it’s going to be a lot of pressure on the restaurants to have to manage through that situation.”

Restaurant owners are hoping this will encourage diners to find ways to show support in a Covid-friendly way.

Marini added, “We need the money now. You might not come now, you might come in the future, but it’s important that the restaurants get something. You know, we’ve been hurting for so long, and we’re hoping that the stimulus does help but we’re so far behind the eight ball that it’s gonna take a lot to get us out.”

Eat New Haven Restaurants launched Tuesday.