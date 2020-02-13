Breaking News
North Haven firefighters tackle blaze on Grasso Avenue
Education Department probes foreign gifts to Yale, Harvard

New Haven

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Education Department is investigating foreign gifts made to Harvard and Yale as part of a broader review of international money flowing to American universities.

The department said Wednesday it is reviewing whether the Ivy League schools potentially failed to report hundreds of millions of dollars in donations and contracts in countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran and China.

The department previously opened investigations at Georgetown University and Texas A&M as part of a campaign to scrutinize foreign funding and to improve reporting by universities.

Federal law requires U.S. colleges to report contracts and donations from foreign sources totaling $250,000 or more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New Haven

