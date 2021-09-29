Educators, staff call for more funding for public higher education at rally in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rally was held Wednesday on the New Haven Green for more funding in public higher education.

The union members are asking for high education officials to make the right choices that will protect the integrity and quality of education at public colleges and universities by fully funding these institutions and negotiating fair and just contracts with faculty and staff.

They say they are looking for services to support their students and that the amount of funding from the state has been decreased by 20 percent since 2008.

Emily Bjornberg, of the Connecticut Office of High Education, told News 8, “I’m a big believer in higher education in the State of Connecticut. But beyond that, I’m a mother. I have a 15-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter and I know, ultimately, their fate is tied to the fate of their peers throughout the state. So I know deep down that higher education is the best investment we can put forward.”

The group at today’s rally was made up of teachers, librarians, and other support faculty at the Connecticut state colleges and universities system.