NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– An effort is underway to develop Wikipedia pages for more renowned Yale University women.

The “Wikipedia Edit-a-thon” also encourages more women to edit articles on the popular online encyclopedia.

The goal is to recognize and celebrate Yale women on a platform where women are currently under-represented in terms of biographies and editors.

Organizers say only 18-percent of the biographies on Wikipedia are women, while the vast majority of editors are men.