NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire on Columbus Avenue displaced eight people on Sunday night, according to fire officials.

The New Haven Fire Department responded to a multi-family residence on Columbus Avenue by Church Street around 9:22 p.m. The fire caused heavy damage to the second and third floors of the building.

The building was occupied at the time of the fire, though all made it out of the house safely, NHFD assistant chief Justin McCarthy said.

Seven adults and two children were displaced, including a baby. Officials said two dogs also made it out of the house safely.

One firefighter is being evaluated for a minor burn, officials said.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, and the American Red Cross is in route to assist.

