WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wolcott Police Department revealed that 37 cars were broken into Thursday night.

The break-ins occurred mostly within the Wolfs Hill Road elderly complex, as well as the area of Brooks Hill and Munson Roads.

Police said that cars were entered through either unlocked doors or smashed windows, and numerous items were stolen.

While thieves would usually move on if cars were locked, police said they have become “more brazen” and are now willing to break windows and cause noise.

Officials urge residents who see anything suspicious to reach out to police via (203) 879-1414.