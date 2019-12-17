Elderly man injured in New Haven home invasion

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police are investigating after an elderly man was tied up and injured in a home invasion on Tuesday morning.

Police say that the elderly man was tied up in his Valley Street home and robbed at knife point, before the suspect fled the scene.

New Haven- an elderly man was injured after a home invasion on Valley st. Police say he was robbed and suspect took his car. Car found. Suspect still on the loose. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/aSOx8W6kor — Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) December 17, 2019

Police were looking for a car that may have been taken from the home but it has since been found in the garage.

The victim is currently in the hospital recovering from minor injuries.

The suspect is still on the loose at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.