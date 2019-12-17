1  of  3
Breaking News
Elderly man injured in New Haven home invasion Heavy police presence in Milford neighborhood Southington firefighters respond to car crash on I-84
Live Now
Temps in a few towns are above freezing but we’re concerned about the PM commute. Here’s the latest from Meteorologist Sam Kantrow
Closings
There are currently 126 active closings. Click for more details.

Elderly man injured in New Haven home invasion

New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police are investigating after an elderly man was tied up and injured in a home invasion on Tuesday morning.

Police say that the elderly man was tied up in his Valley Street home and robbed at knife point, before the suspect fled the scene.

Police were looking for a car that may have been taken from the home but it has since been found in the garage.

The victim is currently in the hospital recovering from minor injuries.

The suspect is still on the loose at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Home invasion investigation in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Home invasion investigation in New Haven"

Multi-vehicle crash closes part of Interstate 91 in North Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Multi-vehicle crash closes part of Interstate 91 in North Haven"

I-91 reopens in North Haven following multi-vehicle crash

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "I-91 reopens in North Haven following multi-vehicle crash"

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible meteor flying through the sky caught on doorbell camera

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible meteor flying through the sky caught on doorbell camera"

West Haven man arrested, accused of trying to join ISIS

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Haven man arrested, accused of trying to join ISIS"

Storm timeline: A very icy Tuesday creates dangerous road conditions

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm timeline: A very icy Tuesday creates dangerous road conditions"
More New Haven

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss