Elderly man missing from NYC could be in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are searching for a missing elderly man Thursday, who could possibly be in New Haven.

News 8 has learned that 79-year-old Eddie Jackson has been missing out of New York City for about a week. However, his family says that he could possibly be trying to get to New Haven, where he has family.

Amtrak police took the missing person's report and a Silver Alert was reportedly issued.

Anyone with any information on Jackson's whereabouts is urged to contact police.

