Elderly woman injured after crashing car into East Haven building

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– An elderly woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after crashing her car into the side of a building in East Haven.

Police say that officers and fire crews responded to the area of Hemingway Avenue and Short Beach Road for the report of a car into a building. Upon arrival, they discovered that a 2016 Mercedes Benz appeared to have crossed Hemingway Avenue from the Dunkin Donuts parking lot, before crashing into the side of an unoccupied building in the rear parking lot of 662 Coe Avenue.

The driver, an elderly woman who was conscious and alert, had to then be extricated from the car before she was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are no reports of any other injuries.

Due to the damage to the building, the East Haven Building Inspector responded to the scene before the car was removed from the building.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to contact Officer John Fraenza at jfraenza@easthavenpolice.com.