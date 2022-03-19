HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden Police say a 74-year-old woman is seriously injured after a carjacking in Hamden Plaza.

On Friday around 3:00 p.m., police responded to calls of the carjacking.

The woman was putting purchases away in her car when she was violently grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground.

According to police, three suspects fled in her vehicle. The vehicle they used to get to Hamden Plaza was also stolen.

The elderly victim was transported to the hospital and is still suffering serious injuries.

Other elderly women have been recent targets of violent crimes in the Hamden Plaza, including a 61-year-old woman in Nov. 2021 and an 85-year-old woman in May 2021.

Just last month, another elderly woman was the target of a violent purse snatching in Hamden Plaza. That 83-year-old woman was treated for a serious hip injury.

The owner of the Hamden Plaza and Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett have shared ways they hope to combat crime in the plaza, including more surveillance cameras and LED lights to illuminate the parking lot.