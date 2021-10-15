Electrical failure forces hundreds out of Bella Vista in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people in New Haven were forced out of their homes Friday night due to an electrical failure.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker confirmed to News 8 that one of the towers at Bella Vista on Eastern Street lost electricity around 12 p.m.

The outage impacted 170 households there.

Elicker said the city is now working with six area hotels to help those who do not have another place to stay.

He said the owner of Bella Vista, Carabetta Companies, is assessing the problem.

“We need to make sure that we’re supporting Carabetta in keeping people safe, that’s why so many city staff members are here to help Carabetta take care of folks,” Elicker said.

Right now, it is still unclear how long it will take to fix the electrical failure but residents are being told to stay out through the weekend.

