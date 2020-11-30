Elementary school assistant principal killed after motorcycle crash in Southbury

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Rocky Hill elementary school assistant principal is dead after a multi-vehicle crash.

The incident happened Friday night on Kettletown and Southford roads in Southbury.

Connecticut State Police said a vehicle was traveling east on Kettletown Road when it collided with a motorcycle that was coming down Southford Road.

The motorcyclist, 52-year-old Mark Robert Kibby, was ejected and taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Kibby was the assistant principal at the CREC Academy of Aerospace & Engineering Elementary School.

“Mark was a responsive leader whose sense of humor and compassion helped to bring people together,” school officials said in a statement. “His passing is a loss for the school as well as the larger community.”

CREC will have grief counseling available via Zoom for students and families on Monday from 11 a.m – 3 p.m. Those in need of additional support should contact Carole Kerkin, Director Pupil Services, at (860) 729-9088.

This crash remains under investigation.