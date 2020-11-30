 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

Elementary school assistant principal killed after motorcycle crash in Southbury

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Rocky Hill elementary school assistant principal is dead after a multi-vehicle crash.

The incident happened Friday night on Kettletown and Southford roads in Southbury.

Connecticut State Police said a vehicle was traveling east on Kettletown Road when it collided with a motorcycle that was coming down Southford Road.

The motorcyclist, 52-year-old Mark Robert Kibby, was ejected and taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Kibby was the assistant principal at the CREC Academy of Aerospace & Engineering Elementary School. 

“Mark was a responsive leader whose sense of humor and compassion helped to bring people together,” school officials said in a statement. “His passing is a loss for the school as well as the larger community.”

CREC will have grief counseling available via Zoom for students and families on Monday from 11 a.m – 3 p.m. Those in need of additional support should contact Carole Kerkin, Director Pupil Services, at (860) 729-9088. 

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

One man dead after motorcycle crash in Ansonia, several roads closed in the area

News /

Avon business owner offers job to CCSU student struggling amid pandemic, loss of mother

News /

Hamden PD investigating carjacking, 2 robberies involving groups of men with guns over the weekend

News /

Small Business Saturday helps boost support for local shops during holiday season and pandemic

News /

East Haven Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

News /

East Haven police report increase in package thefts; urge residents to take precautions

News /
More New Haven

Hartford

VIDEO: Gov. Lamont responds to young hockey player's letter asking him to reopen youth sports

News /

At least one injured in crash on Rt. 2 west in Glastonbury

News /

Hartford PD: Person hospitalized after crashing stolen motorcycle while running red light

News /

Annual Black Friday Blood Drive seeing record turnout in Manchester

News /

Holiday shopping a little different due to pandemic but shoppers already turning out ahead of official Black Friday

News /

Greater Hartford Harm Reduction Coalition Inc. uses Concert For Recovery grant to help people with opioid addiction

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss