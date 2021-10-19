Eli Whitney Technical High School administration holding meeting after allegations of sexual harassment from students

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Parents and students are set to gather Tuesday night with school officials at Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden.

They will be addressing serious allegations of sexual harassment that some female students say have been going on for years. The students staged a walkout on Monday because they said their voices were not being heard.

State officials now say they hear these girls loud and clear after the students took matters into their own hands and walked out 100 strong.

Several young women say they have been the targets of repeated sexual harassment, including unwanted cubing and sexual advances, even followed home for what they allege is four years. They claim the harassment stems from one senior boy and students tell us that when they came forward with screenshots, texts, and photos.

Now, CTECS, the division of the State Department of Education that oversees the state’s technical schools say they are listening.

The school staff is holding a meeting at 6 p.m.