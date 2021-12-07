Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden placed into lockdown for a second day in a row

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Eli Whitney Technical High School is in lockdown for the second day in a row due to a possible threat.

State police said around 9:42 a.m., Troop I was advised of a threat, which the reporting party interpreted to be related to Eli Whitney Technical High School.

The school was placed into lockdown and state police have responded to assist Hamden Police.

This comes after Eli Whitney was placed into lockdown on Monday due to a reported threat.

RELATED: Multiple threats prompt school lockdowns in New Haven County; Wilbur Cross student charged with breach of peace, interfering with police

No additional information was released at this time.

