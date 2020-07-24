 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

yourlocalelectionheadquartersbanner/

Elicker signs executive order to affirm Elm city as ‘welcoming city’

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker signed an executive order Thursday to affirm the Elm City as a ‘welcoming city.’

The order reaffirms the city’s protections for everyone, including members of the undocumented community. It will strengthen the language of the existing order regarding New Haven’s status as a sanctuary city for undocumented and other vulnerable people.

Mayor Justin Elicker explaining Thursday, “New Haven has a history of being a welcoming city, and today we reaffirm that history and strengthen our protection for our residents.”

On News 8 at 9p, Mayor Elicker joins News 8 to explain the details of this new order.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury teens spend summer cleaning up the Naugatuck River, environment

News /

Naugatuck Police seeking suspect in burglary at Little League field

News /

New Haven teachers react to memo warning them not to travel to Covid hot spots

News /

Guilford scientist’s timely, inexpensive home COVID-19 test now in trials

News /

New Haven clergy members speak out against city's back to school plan

News /

CT Checkup: East Haven Farmers Market returns with COVID-19 safety measures, changes to benefit small businesses

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss