Elicker signs executive order to affirm Elm city as ‘welcoming city’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker signed an executive order Thursday to affirm the Elm City as a ‘welcoming city.’

The order reaffirms the city’s protections for everyone, including members of the undocumented community. It will strengthen the language of the existing order regarding New Haven’s status as a sanctuary city for undocumented and other vulnerable people.

Mayor Justin Elicker explaining Thursday, “New Haven has a history of being a welcoming city, and today we reaffirm that history and strengthen our protection for our residents.”

