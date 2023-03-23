NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The community of the East Rock neighborhood in New Haven, are about to get a new affordable property, that comes with 15 residential units and ground floor commercial and retail space.

Mayor Justin Elicker along with developer Alex Opuszynski and elected officials will be on site for the groundbreaking of “The Vanguard on State.” This new 15 unit building will replace a property that has sat vacant and blighted for some time. Of these 15 units, two of them will be “deeply affordable.”

Under the negotiated terms of the DLDA (Development & Land Disposition Agreement) 12% of the units in the new building will have rents set for individuals and families, at or below 60 of the area of the median income for 10 years.

The groundbreaking will be held at 793 State St, on Thursday at 11 a.m.