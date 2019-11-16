Elicker’s transition team hosts first public input meeting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Justin Elicker and his New Haven mayoral transition team held a public input meeting Saturday morning to give residents a chance to share their thoughts and ideas for improving the Elm City.

The goal is to establish transparent communication between Elicker’s team and New Haven’s citizens.

During the meeting, New Haven residents got to meet with other members of the community and voice their opinions and suggestions to the transition team.

“My team and I knocked on doors all around the city for the last nine months, and one of the things I heard over and over again is that people felt like they weren’t included in the decision making in City Hall,” Elicker said.

He added, “This is just one day, but I think that we need to continue to do this throughout my whole administration.”

Another public input meeting will be held at High School in the Community on Sunday, December 8 at 2:00 p.m.