NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade in New Haven will not be held this year.

Organizers said they were unable to raise the money needed to pay police overtime expenses mandated by the city.

The parade, one of the oldest and historic annual Black American parades in the Northeast, was originally scheduled for June 5.

The City of New Haven told News 8 Monday that the parade committee submitted a permit online and withdrew the permit request before cost estimates were determined.

Officials said the following in a statement:

“The Freddy Fixer parade has a long and storied history in the City, and has always been an important part of the fabric of our community… The City stands ready to work with the Committee to determine a plan that is financially feasible for both parties.”