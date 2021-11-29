Elm City Market chef shares easy recipes to make in the kitchen

(WTNH) — If you are looking for inspiration in the kitchen, Briana Cole, head chef at Elm City Market, shares two recipes using butternut squash that are easy to make and delicious.

Butternut Squash Pasta with Sage Oil

Ingredients

· 1 small butternut squash

· 1 medium onion, cut into 1/2-inch wedges

· 1 1/2 tablespoons Sage Oil (2 Cups Sage Oil, 10 fresh Sage Leaves)

· 1 lb. bowtie pasta

· 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

· Her Mix as Garnish

· Salt & freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. In a large bowl, toss the squash with olive oil and salt. Spread on a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast in the upper half of the oven until the squash is tender.

2. In a pan place the onions and olive oil in a pan on medium heat until they are golden.

3. While vegetables cook, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta until tender, 8 minutes. Drain and rinse the pasta, and transfer it to a large serving bowl.

4. Sage Oil (Heat EVOO & Sage on low flame)

5. Add the squash and onions to the pasta, then pour the sage oil over the bowl, tossing to coat the pasta and vegetables. Top with the parmesan cheese. Finish with a bit more salt and freshly ground pepper.

Roasted Butternut Squash, Brussel Sprouts, and Cranberries

Ingredients

1/2 medium butternot squash (roughly 3 lbs.), de-seeded, peel off and flesh cubed into 1/2-in. pieces

1/2 stalk brussel sprouts/about 30 pieces, halved or quartered

1 1/2 cups of cranberries

1 tablespoon of olive oil

ground pepper and salt to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Prep and roast vegetables (brussels 400 F- 4 minutes) (Butternut Squash 400F- 25 minutes) Mix brussel sprouts and squash with the cranberries in a large bowl Drizzle oil and season with pepper and salt. Toss well. Place mixture into the oven and bake for 35-45 minutes

Watch the video above for the full interview.