Elm Shakespeare Company teams up with Ice the Beef to put on ‘Romeo and Juliet’, break the cycle of violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven students are giving new meaning to a classic play. We caught up with some of the teenagers as they rehearsed Romeo and Juliet at the Bregamos Community Theater Thursday.

The Elm Shakespeare Company teamed up with the non-profit Ice the Beef to put this show together. Their mission is to break the cycle of violence.

So after the play, the actors work with the audience to resolve the conflicts in the play peacefully.

President of Ice the Beef New Haven Chaz Carmon explained, “All this gun violence going on, we feel that one way to help this is to bring people together, to be that village again and have conversation. Have fun together and be a family.”

“There is a lot of anger in the world and everyone needs to know you can always communicate with each other and there’s always a better way to find a solution other than violence,” said New Haven’s Catherine Wicks.

“Spread the love everywhere we go. The message of non-violence. Simply living together and love,” said Hillhouse High’s junior, Manuel Camacho.

If you would like to see the show., you can catch this exciting version of the Bard’s work Saturday, June 26, at 3:30 p.m. on the New Haven Green.

