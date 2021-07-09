Elsa expected to bring inland flash floods to Waterbury, New Haven area

New Haven

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The inland parts of Connecticut are bracing for flash floods Elsa may bring early Friday morning. This is on top of three consecutive days of rain and thunderstorms.

Public works crews for the City of Waterbury prepared Thursday by cutting any weak tree limbs before they had a chance to cause damage below. It’s one way to prevent the expected 40 to 50 MPH winds from causing destruction.

Construction is also being done outside the Palace Theater; they are trying to put new sidewalks alongside the theater. They hope the plastic tarp they hanging from the building will protect their progress from the elements.

The whole state is under a flash flood watch; we could be seeing between 1 and 5 inches of rain, with northwestern Connecticut seeing the least, and southeastern Connecticut seeing likely the most. Either way, it’s still enough rain to flood roadways and basements in lower elevation areas.

Another thing to look out for: Tornado warnings. They could quickly pop up with little to no warning.

