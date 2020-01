EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Irish eyes were smiling at an event Saturday to support the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The 2020 Emerald Aisle Fashion Show took place at the Irish-American Community Center in East Haven.

It featured modern Irish fashions, along with evening and formal wear.

There was also a beer tasting event at the show. News 8’s Sarah Cody emceed the event.

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is on March 15.