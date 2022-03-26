WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are now aware of a shooting incident that occurred in Waterbury after St. Mary’s Hospital emergency room staff notified officials of a gunshot victim.

At 5:08 p.m. on Friday, officers were notified that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at the emergency room. Upon arrival, they found a 20-year-old man who had sustained multiple wounds. Currently, the victim is considered to be in stable condition.

Upon further investigation, a crime scene was located at 352 Walnut Street in Waterbury. This is still considered an active investigation, and anyone with any information is urged to contact police.