WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A day after a woman was rescued from a house fire Monday night in Wallingford, her emotional support cat, Princess, was found at the site of the fire, suffering from minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Friends of the Wallingford Animal Shelter group members helped bring Princess to Central Hospital in North Haven.

The hospital manager, Melinda Connors, told News 8 that Princess is still receiving oxygen in the ICU but is in stable condition.

Princess the cat (Family provided photo)

Princess the cat (Family provided photo)

Princess the cat (Family provided photo)

As any pet owner knows, veterinary care is expensive, so the Friends of the Wallingford Animal Shelter is collecting money that will go directly to the veterinarian’s office for Princess’s care.

Princess’s owner, Christine, is also recovering in the hospital. According to her sister, Carla Barbato Bologh, Christine lost everything in the fire, so she has set up a GoFundMe to help her get back on her feet.