Employees at Waterbury Italian restaurant gift sick co-worker ‘money pizza’ to help him get through coronavirus crisis

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — After a young employee at Nino’s Trattoria in Waterbury fell ill during the COVID-19 pandemic, his co-workers collected money to get him through the tough time in the form of a money pizza.

The employees at Nino’s are facing struggles of their own during the pandemic, but they took the time to take care of one of their own.

Rich Murray, 22, was working at Nino’s for less than six months when his debilitating disease took over. He has an autoimmune condition called Ulcerative Colitis.

“Essentially your immune system targets your large intestine,” he explained. He grew extremely sick in March and had to stop working.

He was eventually admitted to Middlesex Hospital surrounded by the unknown. All this happening as the coronavirus pandemic grew in our state.

He said, “You feel safe because you’re in the hospital and you feel like you have the necessary resources, but at the same time it’s one of the most dangerous places you can be.”

After his release from the hospital, he came home to a pizza box at his front door.

“Well, it was a pizza made from a different type of dough,” he joked.

The pizza slices, made of dollars and coins, totaled $420. His parents were amazed.

His mom, Aingeal said, “Most of the stories out there are about trying to bring business to the restaurants and to the people that are working there. This was about people who are there bringing something to one of their own.”

Nino’s has had to cut down on staff and is only doing takeout amid the pandemic shutdowns.

One coworker said, “When someone goes through something at Nino’s, we all just come together and contribute whether it’s money, food. You got to be selfless, you know?”