NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A course that is the first of its kind is helping New Haven teens to become emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

The course is sponsored by the Yale-New Haven Health Center. Over the past 16 weeks, students have learned the ins and outs of the job.

New Haven Alder Honda Smith came up with the idea for the course to increase the number of EMTs coming from urban communities.

“It’s very historic for us, being able to bring this program to the community, being that we are in such a community where there is a lack of any enthusiasm with any of our young people to want to make big changes for themselves,” Smith said.

The first session of the course concluded on Wednesday and every single student passed.

The second set of courses starts in two weeks.