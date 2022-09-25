NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After North Haven police approached a “suspicious” vehicle near Dixwell Avenue the driver woke up and nearly struck two officers early Saturday morning, according to police.

The driver, Michael Cancel of Enfield, was parked on the side of a road, and officers observed that he had “drug paraphernalia” in his lap. After Cancel drove off the officers attempted to stop his vehicle. The chase ended soon after Cancel reversed his car and rammed it into two North Haven Police Department cruisers.

Cancel was charged with eight separate charges, including assault on a police officer, criminal trespassing and engaging officers in pursuit, and is being held on $50,000 bond. Additionally, he is a parole fugitive with an active arrest warrant out of New Haven, according to the North Haven police.