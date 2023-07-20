MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Each year, the Town of Madison holds a content for the No. 1 dog in town, and this year, 7-year-old Tutti took the crown.

Tutti | Photos courtesy Town of Madison

Tutti, an English Bulldog, was born in Georgia and spent her early life producing puppies. Once she was done with her breeder duties, she ended up in a Boxer Rescue in New Jersey. Then, she met her fur-ever home in 2021 when she was adopted by the Gray family and moved to Madison with Ken, Patty, and Kelly.

Tutti is known for making new friends and loves taking a “jolly” car ride around town, playing with Kelly, and visiting her friends at the veterinary hospital. She also enjoys going to lunch around town.

Atlas picks the new Top Dog | Photo courtesy Town of Madison

The 21st annual contest is a random drawing; the year’s previous winner picks the new Top Dog. Last week, last year’s winner — a German Shephard mix named Atlas — pulled the ticket for Tutti at the town hall.