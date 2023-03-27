New Haven is pictured at sunset on Oct. 22, 2022.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will fine Trelleborg Coated Systems US in New Haven $305,305 for violating the Clean Air Act, according to the federal agency.

The penalty is a term of a settlement that demands the company come into compliance with federal regulations or permanently shut down by July 1.

“This settlement will result in improved air quality for the people of New Haven, a community that has historically been overburdened by environmental pollution,” said David Cash, the New England regional administrator for the EPA. “No one should be worried that the air they breathe has been compromised due to a company’s alleged failure to follow federal laws, and I’m glad to say the community of New Haven is now better protected as a result of EPA’s action.”

The manufacturing facility offers urethane coating and laminating for fabrics to make them water and chemical repellant. Those products include escape slides, blood pressure cuffs and mattresses.

An EPA investigation found that the company was not meeting required destruction efficiency for volatile organic compounds, and was instead emitting hazardous air pollutants. It hadn’t achieved that baseline until late October 2021 and was not maintaining VOC usage records.

A Rhode Island Trelleborg Coated Systems US location previously faced a similar case, according to the EPA.