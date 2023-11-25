NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Filmmaker Andy Billman is aiming to raise $61,500 by Christmas Eve to finance a new documentary on the 50 year history of New Haven’s own Toad’s Place.

Billman is best known for directing episodes of 30 for 30 on ESPN focusing on the importance of various sports figures. Now, Billman has turned his attention to Connecticut.

“I visited Toad’s Place often when I first began producing 30 for 30 films for ESPN. It’s had such a special impact for me and so many others,” said Billman. “I’m proud for the opportunity to direct this film and tell the story of TOAD’S to the world.”

In the half-a-century that Toad’s has been operating they’ve hosted some of music’s biggest stars. Music greats like David Bowie and the Rolling Stones up to Cardi B and Drake have all graced Toad’s stage at one point, making them a staple of the Elm City community.

As of this writing Billman’s raised $11,738 for the project. His goal is to reach $61,500 by December 24th. If you are interested in supporting this documentary you can find a link to their fundraiser here.