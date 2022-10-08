MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An Essex man was arrested for driving under the influence and evading two separate crashes on I-691 in Meriden this week, state police said.

Police responded to the Meriden area to “be on the lookout” for a Saturn after reports that a 2000 Saturn sedan had allegedly been involved in two separate crashes where the driver evaded the scene.

The car was last seen traveling on I-691 eastbound in the area of Exit 7 in Meriden when troopers working in a nearby highway construction zone saw the Saturn at the Exit 12 off-ramp.

Troopers investigated and found that the driver, 22-year-old Nicholas Klomp of Essex, was showing signs of intoxication. After failing a standarized field sobriety test, Klomp was taken into custody.

Klomp was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, evading responsibility, and failure to drive a reasonable distance apart, resulting in a motor vehicle accident.

He was released on a $1,500 bond and is due in court on October 28.