BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –Today, utility company Eversource is heading to Branford to continue clean-up efforts after the recent tornado.

The utility company says crews have been working to remove thousands of storm-damaged trees from the area. Officials say getting rid of the trees could stop them from falling over, causing power outages during the next big storm.

Eversource is holding a meeting about the effort this morning at 10 a.m.